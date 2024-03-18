Hot Sun With Showers and Storms

Monday features some early fog along the Gulf Coast and in the interior. Then look for plenty of hot sun and a few clouds, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon as a front approaches. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees in the East Coast metro area, in the mid to upper 80s in the Keys, and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will bring a cool morning with lows mostly in the low to mid 60s. The day will be mostly sunny with a brisk breeze, especially along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys. Expect an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will begin with lows in the chilly mid to upper 50s. The day will be sunny, so we’ll see a more seasonable afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will feature a cool and mostly sunny morning, but some showers and storms will move in during the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for clouds, showers, and storms as another front approaches. Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area and the Keys. Highs on Friday will be near 80 degrees.