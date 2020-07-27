Home Weather Hot Sun And Showers For Florida Monday; Closely Monitoring The Tropics

Hot Sun And Showers For Florida Monday; Closely Monitoring The Tropics

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday features plenty of hot sun and some afternoon showers, especially near the Gulf coast.  An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s, but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will be another mostly sunny day with showers and maybe a storm developing in the mid to late afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds.  Look for a few showers and maybe a stray storm, starting in the midafternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will bring good sun, some clouds at times, and spotty afternoon showers and storms.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a few showers in some locations.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Hanna was weakening over northern Mexico at midday on Sunday.  The threat from Hanna remains very heavy rainfall and flash flooding in portions of south Texas and northern Mexico.

We’re watching another tropical feature:  a strong wave in the eastern Atlantic that’s moving westward toward the Lesser Antilles.  This wave has a medium chance of becoming a depression early in the workweek and a high chance of development within 5 days.  Computer models are not in agreement about this system’s track beyond that point, so we’ll pay close attention.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR