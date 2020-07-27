Hot Sun And Showers For Florida Monday; Closely Monitoring The Tropics

Monday features plenty of hot sun and some afternoon showers, especially near the Gulf coast. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s, but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

Tuesday will be another mostly sunny day with showers and maybe a storm developing in the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Look for a few showers and maybe a stray storm, starting in the midafternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will bring good sun, some clouds at times, and spotty afternoon showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a few showers in some locations. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Hanna was weakening over northern Mexico at midday on Sunday. The threat from Hanna remains very heavy rainfall and flash flooding in portions of south Texas and northern Mexico.

We’re watching another tropical feature: a strong wave in the eastern Atlantic that’s moving westward toward the Lesser Antilles. This wave has a medium chance of becoming a depression early in the workweek and a high chance of development within 5 days. Computer models are not in agreement about this system’s track beyond that point, so we’ll pay close attention.