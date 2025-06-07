Hot Sun and Maybe a Storm

Saturday features lots of hot sun, a few clouds at times, and a few afternoon storms in spots on the mainland. Look for good sun and a few clouds in the Keys. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 90s on the mainland and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

Sunday will bring a sunny morning and a few clouds, showers, and storms in the afternoon on the mainland. The Keys will see plenty of sun. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Monday will feature a June mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms on the mainland. The Keys will see lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms on the mainland, while the Keys will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees on the mainland and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for some sun, more clouds, and plenty of showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.



Disclaimer



The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.

The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.

In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.

The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components



