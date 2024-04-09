High Society Divorce Filed, And It’s No Pleasure Cruise!

(August 31, 2016) One of Miami society’s highest-profile and enduring couples is splitsville.

Retired Carnival Cruise Line CEO Bob Dickinson was recently at the receiving end of a divorce petition from his wife of 28 years, socialite Jodi Dickinson.

Jodi, whose real first name is Jo Lynn, alleged “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She also asked for alimony.

According to archives, the two were married June 11, 1988. Jody’s lawyer, Maurice Kutner, said the Dickinsons have no children together.

Bob responded to his soon-to-be-ex-wife’s filing with a counter-petition filed in mid-August.

“I do not know if they remained friends,” said Kutner, “but I know they’re communicating.”

Kutner said he and Andy Leinoff, Bob’s attorney, get along well and resolve 90 percent of the cases where they are opposed at mediation.

“I’m already working closely with Andy,” Kutner said.

Leinoff was in court and didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

For several decades, the Dickinsons as a couple worked for several charities and hosted countless fundraisers for non-profits.

Bob, for example, is the chairman of the board of the Camillus House, a non-profit that caters to the homeless population. Gov. Rick Scott just appointed him to the Florida Council on Homelessness.

Jodi is involved with several animal rights non-profits.

Independent of the divorce filing, Kutner said, the Dickinsons’ Tahiti Beach Island home in Coral Gables remains on the market.

They first listed the 12,000-square-foot bayfront mansion last year for $8.3 million. The price is now $6.2 million.