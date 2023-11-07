Here’s When The Big Black Friday Sales Start At Amazon, Best Buy, And Other Retailers

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto

Black Friday officially kicks off on November 24th this year, but if you plan to make that the only day you buy gifts this holiday season, you’re missing out. Several prominent retailers, including Best Buy and Target, have already started rolling out their holiday discounts online and in-store. Both retailers are offering price protection through most of the holiday shopping season as well, so if you buy early and the same item drops to a lower price, you can retroactively get that better deal.

Whether you take advantage of the slew of early Black Friday deals or hold off until the day after Thanksgiving, it’s important to know how every major retailer is handling the shopping event this year. If you plan to spend some cash, here are the schedules and expectations for Amazon, Walmart, and all the retailers that we know of.

Amazon Amazon has yet to announce a full Black Friday playbook, but it does have a landing page full of holiday deals, which may be updated and converted into its main hub for Black Friday deals — as well as Cyber Monday later on. There aren’t a ton of noteworthy early deals, at least in terms of tech, but Amazon is discounting several pairs of Beats headphones to their usual sale price. One example is the slick see-through Beats Studio Buds Plus, which are already on sale for $129.95 ($40 off). Just be aware that Amazon does not offer price matching, so price “protection” for many Amazon shoppers means buying the item at the lower price point and returning the original — which is unfortunately pretty wasteful.

