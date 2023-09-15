Here’s How You Can Help Folks Affected By Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia, touched Florida’s Gulf Coast on the 30th of August. It caused heavy flooding, submerging businesses and vehicles and leading to the evacuation of thousands of affected people. There are various measures being put in place to help the community and boost the efforts of those aiming to provide immediate relief. If you’re wondering whether there’s anything that you can do to help as well, here are some ideas.

Host Victims in Your Home if You Can

Given the fact that there are many people who lost their homes as a result of the hurricane, you can be sure that it’s not possible for them all to get shelter from the elements. This is an even more important issue for older people and young children. That said, if you’re in a position to host a victim or two in your home, you can go ahead and help them stay safe indoors.

This will be even easier for you to do if you have an extra home or space that can be converted into a temporary shelter. If you’re among the more than 90% of people who live in the United States and other Western countries get married before reaching the age of 50, you may have had the chance to accumulate properties. These can now be used for the good, so think about housing people temporarily.

Volunteer Your Time

Something else that you can do to help is to volunteer your time. Head to a center where the victims of the hurricane are being taken care of and find out if there’s anything you can do to help. You can also visit your government offices to find out if help is needed for things like searching for people who may be lost. If you have any special skills such as construction, you can volunteer to rebuild the destroyed homes. For this, you should know basic facts about the industry such as that the prices of structural steel increased by almost 43% from Q1 2020 to Q1 2021, according to Gordian.

Help with First Aid if Possible

Another skill that you can put to use in helping those affected by the hurricane is first aid. If you have some training in first aid, you can visit the affected people and check to see if there’s any help that you can give. If this includes administering medication, find a registered pharmacist to give you the guidelines on how you can go about this. Keep in mind that almost 175,000 Americans suffer from accidental injuries every single year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This means that if you’ve been an active first-aider, you might have a lot of experience helping people with various injuries as you’ll have done so in the past.

Donate Food and Clothing

Last but not least, remember that donating food and clothing can go a long way towards helping people stay in the best health while they await further assistance. Since most people lost everything, these basics may be hard for them to access, and what’s available from relief centers may either not be enough, or it may take a long time to arrive. You can step in the gap and help people stay warm and eat while they wait to receive further assistance.

These are just some of the ways in which you can help the scores of people affected by Hurricane Idalia. You can make a positive impact in the lives of several people, and it may not even take a lot of your effort or time. Remember that whatever you can do will make a welcome difference, so don’t feel as if your sacrifice is too minor.