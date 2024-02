We published our Valentine’s Day gift guide a few weeks ago, but as the holiday draws closer, we’re aware that not all of our recommendations will arrive in time. That’s why we’ve put together a list of a few gifts that will. Some, like Apple’s latest AirPods Pro with USB-C, are discounted highlights culled straight from our gift guide, while picks like the Google Pixel Watch 2 are entirely new suggestions.

And just in case you put off gift hunting until the last possible minute — no judgment here! — we’ve included a few digital gift ideas at the bottom you can send and receive instantly.