Heavy Rain, Flood Watch for Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beaches

Friday features lots of clouds and periods of showers and storms. Heavy rain is likely, especially in eastern portions of South Florida, and a flood watch is in effect for the east coast metro area through Sunday evening. Minor tidal flooding is also likely along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will be cloudy and breezy, with periods of heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds alternating with showers and storms on a gusty breeze. Heavy rain and localized flooding is possible, with some areas receiving 4 to 6 inches of rain from Thursday through Sunday. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds to start, with showers and storms developing in the mid to late afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast includes good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, we’re keeping a close eye on a wave in the western Caribbean that has a high chance of becoming a depression in the next day or so. Elsewhere, a wave that is now in the eastern Caribbean has a low chance of developing during the next 5 days.