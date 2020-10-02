Home Weather Heavy Rain, Flood Watch for Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beaches

Heavy Rain, Flood Watch for Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beaches

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Friday features lots of clouds and periods of showers and storms.  Heavy rain is likely, especially in eastern portions of South Florida, and a flood watch is in effect for the east coast metro area through Sunday evening.  Minor tidal flooding is also likely along the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will be cloudy and breezy, with periods of heavy rain.  Localized flooding is possible.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds alternating with showers and storms on a gusty breeze.  Heavy rain and localized flooding is possible, with some areas receiving 4 to 6 inches of rain from Thursday through Sunday.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds to start, with showers and storms developing in the mid to late afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast includes good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, we’re keeping a close eye on a wave in the western Caribbean that has a high chance of becoming a depression in the next day or so.  Elsewhere, a wave that is now in the eastern Caribbean has a low chance of developing during the next 5 days.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR