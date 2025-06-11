Heavy Rain Expected on Wednesday

Wednesday features some sun at times, plenty of clouds, periods of showers in the morning, and some storms in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain is likely at times, and localized flooding is possible in spots. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will bring plenty of clouds and periods of showers and storms to the mainland, while the Keys will see clouds and showers. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms on a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see a mix of sun and storms in the morning and plenty of showers in the afternoon. Look for clouds, showers, and storms in the Keys. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with mainly afternoon storms on a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and storms in the morning and plenty of afternoon showers. The Keys will see good sun, some clouds, and a few showers. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees on the mainland and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and some storms on the mainland. Look for mostly sunny skies in the Keys. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees on the mainland and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

While the eastern Pacific hurricane season is off to a quick start, it’s quiet in the tropical Atlantic so far.



Disclaimer



The information contained in South Florida Reporter is for general information purposes only.

The South Florida Reporter assumes no responsibility for errors or omissions in the contents of the Service.

In no event shall the South Florida Reporter be liable for any special, direct, indirect, consequential, or incidental damages or any damages whatsoever, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tort, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Service or the contents of the Service. The Company reserves the right to make additions, deletions, or modifications to the contents of the Service at any time without prior notice.

The Company does not warrant that the Service is free of viruses or other harmful components



