Health Tips During The COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond

When it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are so many unknowns. When will this end? When can I go back to work? When can I see my family again? Can someone contract the virus twice?

Unfortunatley, no one fully knows the answers to these questions. The only thing we do know is how to take care of ourselves during and after this pandemic. Here are some tips to keep in mind:

COVID-19 Health Tips: During the Pandemic

John Gibbon developed the cardiopulmonary bypass in 1953 — and unless you’ve been researching medicine and working in the medical field for decades, you’re probably not going to develop any revolutionary procedure to save the world. Instead, your time should be spent doing everything you possibly can to stay healthy.

Here are some important tips that should help you and your family better manage your health during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Take advantage of telehealth — You should visit a doctor at least once a year. Unfortunately, you can’t actually visit a doctor in person right now due to the nationwide quarantine. You can, however, meet with medical professionals virtually. There are plenty of telemedicine platforms that are convenient and easy to use — so start browsing and talk to a doctor!

Utilize PPE gear — Though you're quarantined inside your home, you still have to leave the house every once in a while for groceries and other essentials. You have to be smart whenever you leave, which means wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) every time you leave your home. It's annoying — yes. But wearing gloves and a mask while you're at the grocery store will help prevent the spread of this virus and could potentially save your life.

— Though you’re quarantined inside your home, you still have to leave the house every once in a while for groceries and other essentials. You have to be smart whenever you leave, which means wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) every time you leave your home. It’s annoying — yes. But wearing gloves and a mask while you’re at the grocery store will help prevent the spread of this virus and could potentially save your life. Keep your home clean — You should be washing your hands all the time, but that’s not enough. At least a few times a week you need to disinfect your entire home. Wipe down countertops, doorknobs, faucets, toilets, and just about everything else in your home.

COVID-19 Health Tips: After the Pandemic

The world will forever be changed since the coronavirus. Once the pandemic is lifted and people start returning to work, however, that doesn’t mean things are going to go back to what they were like before. People need to be much more cautious about their own personal hygiene. Here are some essential tips to stay healthy once the pandemic officially ends:

Avoid large gatherings — Concerts, sporting events, and large festivals aren't going to be the same for a long time. We don't know how fast the second wave of this virus could spread — so it's best to avoid large gatherings at all costs. Though 99% of marketers said they found unique value from trade show exhibits that they did not get from other marketing mediums, these exhibits will have to be on hold for a while, too.

— Concerts, sporting events, and large festivals aren’t going to be the same for a long time. We don’t know how fast the second wave of this virus could spread — so it’s best to avoid large gatherings at all costs. Though 99% of marketers said they found unique value from trade show exhibits that they did not get from other marketing mediums, these exhibits will have to be on hold for a while, too. Focus more on personal hygiene — Since we were young, we’ve known about the importance of personal hygiene. Once the pandemic ends, however, we need to start taking hygiene much more seriously. Make sure you’re thoroughly washing your hands after every meal, every time you use the bathroom, and every time you come in contact with anyone!

Again, the world will forever be altered because of this pandemic. The only positive that will come of all this is that we will be better prepared to stop a virus like this in the future as we start focusing more on personal hygiene and practice social distancing. Make sure you and your family are doing everything you can to stay healthy during the pandemic and in the weeks, months, and years that follow.