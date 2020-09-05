Hawaiian Pizza Was Invented In Canada In 1962 By A Man From Greece

Hawaiian Pizza Was Invented In Canada In 1962 By A Man From...

On September 5th, National Cheese Pizza Day says, “Hold the toppings!” That’s right, cheese is all you need when celebrating this pizza holiday. Whether the pie is homemade or ordered in, make it cheese only.

Add a variety of cheeses to your pie to celebrate. Smokey gouda or a little gorgonzola might mix it up. If you like a little cheddar, mild or sharp shredded across the top will do.

In ancient Greece, they covered their bread with oils, herbs and cheese. Many believe this to be the beginning of the pizza. In Byzantine Greek the word was spelled πίτα, or pita, meaning pie. The Romans also developed a version of the pizza pie. Using bay leaves for flavoring, the Romans topped the dough with cheese and honey.

In 1905, Gennaro Lombardi opened the first licensed American pizzeria, Lombardi's Pizzeria Napoletana, at 53-1/2 Spring Street in New York City.

In 1997, it’s estimated the United States produced more than 2 billion pounds of pizza cheese. That’s a lot of cheese!

About 93% of Americans eat at least one pizza every month.

Pizza accounts for more than 10 percent of all food service sales

Americans eat approximately 100 acres of pizza a day or about 350 slices per second.

The most pizzas are delivered (and eaten) on New Year’s Day, New Year’s Eve, Halloween, Thanksgiving Eve, and Super Bowl Sunday.

The three dots in the Domino’s Pizza logo represent the first three Domino’s Pizza stores.

Pepperoni is the most popular pizza topping in the United States.

In 1830 pizza truly began with the opening of the world’s first pizzeria. Named Port’Alba, the pizzas were cooked in an oven lined with lava from Mount Vesuvius, a volcano located on the Bay of Naples.

We consume around 251,770,000 pounds of pepperonis every year

Some popular pizza toppings in Japan are squid and Mayo Jaga (mayonaise, potato and bacon)

The highest-grossing single-unit independent pizzeria in the nation, Moose’s Tooth Pub and Pizzeria, is in Anchorage , Alaska. Its annual sales are approximately $6 million.

There are approximately 70,000 pizzerias in the United States.

Regular thin pizza crust is still the most popular crust, preferred by 61 percent of the population. Thick crust and deep dish tied for second, at 14%. Only 11 percent of the population prefers extra thin.

Italian is the most popular type of Ethnic food in America

During TV news, pizza is most often ordered during the weather

The first known documentation of the word “pizza” is from 997 A.D.. Although pizza wasn’t a global phenomenon until the 1950s, the word actually dates back to centuries ago. A manuscript in a small Italian town known as Gaeta is the first known document to contain the word “pizza,” food historian Giuseppe Nocca told Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

NASA funded & tested a 3D printer that can make pizza for astronauts

One 18-inch pizza gives you more pizza than two 12-inch pizzas

The average slice of pizza is 25 percent protein

There are more than 34 million ways to create a single pizza from Domino’s

Pizzas in Italy were originally square-shapped

Did you know that there is a technical term for “crust”? Well, there is, it’s called cornicione or the “end crust”.

The first frozen pizza hit the market in 1962. Tontino’s, which started as Totino’s Italian Kitchen is said to be the first company to offer frozen pizza in 1962. Apparently they did pretty good, Pillsbury bought the company in 1975.

The Hawaiian pizza was invented in Canada. In 1962 by Sam Panopoulos, a native of Greece who was running a pizzeria in Ontario Canada. Bored with only having three toppings available mushroom, bacon, or pepperoni he took down a can of pineapples from the top shelf and decided to throw it on pizza. The rest is history.

Dough-spinning has its own professional-level sporting event

At the World Pizza Championships, you would be competing against the best in five competitive events Freestyle Acrobatic Dough Tossing, Fastest Dough, Largest Dough Stretch, Fastest Pizza Box Folding and the Pizza Triathlon. There’s also the masters division of Freestyle Acrobatic Dough Tossing.

The U.S. Military Lab recently invented a ready-to-eat pizza

This handy pizza can last for up to three years. Intended for soldiers abroad who just have to have a slice. Making its grand entrance in 2017 solders can open MRE #37 and enjoy their treat!

