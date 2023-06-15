Happy Hour at The 239 in Naples

The 239 Naples is a restaurant in the mixed-use commercial/residential development, The Mercato. They have been open a little over a year from the date of this writing. 239’s name is from the Area Code used in Southwest Florida.

Their Happy Hour Menu looked interesting, so my dining companion (DC) and I decided to take a peek. The happy hour menu features $5 select beers, $7 glasses of house wine, $8 select cocktails and $9 food items. Happy hour runs from 2:39-6 PM (cute).

Truffled Popcorn was brought to our table before ordering which was something to munch on before our food orders were served. Tres 90’s but all good.

Truffled popcorn

The first happy hour menu item ordered was the royal with cheese deluxe burger.

Happy hour royal with cheese deluxe burger

The patty is a mixture of brisket and short rib. The burger also has caramelized onions, savory “239 sauce” lettuce, tomato and American cheese. The burger is not bad, but the flavor of the meat here seemed to be eclipsed by the bun and other ingredients.

I saw another diner order the “hi-test” version of this burger on the regular menu, which has two patties, double the cheese and french or sweet potato fries. For DC and I, this seemed to be a better choice as the happy hour version did not really work for us

We also tried the crispy Brussels sprouts. Crispy brussels sprouts with chorizo The roasted brussels come with honey ginger tamari glaze, sesame seeds and pickled red onion. They are also available with additional toppings (at an additional cost) of bacon, Beyond chorizo or Spanish chorizo. We chose the latter. With the optional chorizo, it was very heavy-duty. Even though it ok, it was not one of DC and I’s favorite happy hour dishes. We sampled the artisan three-cheese flatbread. Artisan three-cheese flatbread This was the best dish of the meal. Cheeses here were smoked gouda, mozzarella and parmesan. Though good, the crust was a bit underdone for me, sort of like that pre-made frozen pizza crusts some places use. No matter, these cheeses here made up for the crust. Against our better judgment, as we had quite a bit to eat by this point, we tried one more happy hour menu item, the Cacio e Pepe, or pasta with cheese and pepper. Cacio e pepe Here, linguine is paired with parmesan cheese, black pepper and butter. The dish was good, and as with the flatbread, some of the bright points of our happy hour meal here. When I go to a happy hour, I typically seek out good value on quality food items. The happy hour menu items sampled were ok to good. Would I come back? Perhaps, but there are many other happy hour items in town to try and give readers my opinion about. That’s that for another post on Forks. The 239 Naples 9108 Strada Place Naples, FL 34108 (239)631-1902 239 Naples Website Happy hour is served daily from 2:39-6 PM; All major credit cards accepted

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.