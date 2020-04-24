Guide To The Stremio Streaming App For Beginners

Have you heard about the name Stremio? As its name suggests, this media software helps you to stream TV shows and movies without any subscription. It does not give you any TV shows or movies as it is a third-party app that directs you to other media streaming platforms.

What are its top features?

The following are the key features of this popular media streaming app-

You can explore new TV shows and movies without any hassles at all You get instant notifications when a new TV show or movie is added to the list You can effectively organize your media library in your style Keep track of everything you watch on this app. There is a Calendar that gives you information on your watch history on the app. This mode is given to you in a calendar visualization format This app comes with support for Google Chromecast

Stremio is compatible with almost all devices, and this means you can stream media on operating systems like Mac, Windows, Android, Linux, iOS, Amazon Firestick, and more. This app is available on the Apple and Google Play Store. All you need to do is download the Stremio app from the Store. However, you will not find Stremio on the Microsoft Store, and if you use the Windows OS, you should follow all the steps carefully to download the app on the device you use.

Though the app is free for you to download and use, it is of no use if you do not take the premium subscription of third- party applications from where it will give you the shows and movies you want to watch. You will not be able to play any media without the subscription to these apps. Make sure that you take a subscription to streaming platforms like Hotstar or Netflix.

Are there addons for Stremio?

Yes, there are addons for Stremio like other media playing apps like Kodi. These stremio addons are simple for you to install for watching TV shows and movies. With them, you can get additional information like OpenSubtitles or YouTube that support media streaming. These addons are available on the Stremio app. When you have installed these addons, you can search for the TV show or the movie that you want to watch. If the chosen TV show or the film is on the addon, it will show on the channel section that streams media. With this addon, you can start streaming the movie or the TV show that you want to see.

Is the app safe?

Stremio is 100% safe as it does not host any TV shows or movies. This app is only a third-party app that directs the user to the available streaming option. When you are considering addons, make sure that you read their reviews online as the wrong ones can either break or make your Stremio streaming experience.

Note that you will find many add-ons for Stremio in its directory. However, some have been built on illegal platforms, and they are not safe for you to use. They might be available for media streaming and that too for free, but you should be careful when you use them as they are not safe at all. Experts say that you must check the credentials of these add-ons first online and check out honest reviews that have been posted by the online community of Stremio users. There are online forums where you can ask other users about an addon that you might be interested in installing.

Stremio is perfectly legal, and it is available for download on the App Store. However, it is the intent for which you use this app that makes it legal or illegal. If you are using it for media streaming, it is perfectly legal, but if you use it for any illegal purpose, you are liable for legal suits. Its use is free, and the only fee you need to pay here is for the subscription rates per month or per year that you pay to media streaming platforms like Netflix or YouTube.

Why is Stremio good for you?

Stremio is today one of the top apps for you to view media content online. You can use it as one platform to view content on Hotstar and other media streaming platforms. You can get all the TV shows and the movies that you like under a single roof. The only disadvantage of this app that users face is that you will be directed to the site of the source media content, and at times this can be inconvenient for you.

There are no precise alternatives to Stremio as several of the other apps that are available in the market host their individual content. However, its close competitors are Crackle and Tubi. Thanks to this app, you can watch all the TV shows and movies that you like in a single place. It is safe and legal and has many addons to personalize your own media streaming experience with success.

Do you need to use a VPN with Stremio?

Stremio derives most of its content from Torrent sites, so make sure that you use the best free VPN for torrenting. Some viewers use VPNs for hiding unlicensed media streaming from their ISP. They have many options to choose from. They only need to ensure that they use the best one and enjoy their viewing experience. However, besides the above, the VPN also has other uses, and they are beneficial for most users, even those that view media content that has an official license for content.

The VPN can encrypt the traffic in the network so that it is hidden to others. This means you are protected from hackers and stops your ISP from tracking your online activities. You must use if you access addons for Stremio that are created by third-parties.

Always choose a good quality VPN so that you stay protected round-the-clock when you are media streaming the content of your choice online!