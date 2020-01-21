Grilling Turkey on Your Natural Gas Grill: Advice and Tricks

The technique you use to cook your turkey is what decides the outcome, whether you use a charcoal or any gas grill such as the Weber natural gas grill. The two kinds of grilling techniques usually used are:

Direct

Indirect

As the name suggests, direct grilling is carried out directly over the fire. It is ideal for small, thin cuts of meat. On the other hand, indirect grilling is done next to the fire and is the best method to cook a turkey.

Indirect grilling enables you to control the heat and slowly cook the turkey without losing the grilled flavor. It will be juicy plus completely cooked internally without being burnt on the outside.

Stage 1

Remove the innards from your defrosted carcass, then pat with the paper towels to dry them.

Apply the canola oil on the inside and the outside.

Season the outer part to taste.

Stage 2

Before you turn on the gas, open the lid of the grill (it could be the Weber grill or any other). This is done to avoid fumes accumulating inside.

Below your gas grill, gradually turn the valve on the propane tank up to the end. Wait for one minute to ensure the gas has completely traveled through the gas line.

Stage 3

Preheat the grill. This can be done by turn every burner on high for around ten minutes while the lid is shut.

When your gas grill is heated up, use a brush to clean the grates.

Turn down the burners to a temperature of around 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Then turn off one burner completely. This is the place where the turkey will be indirectly grilled.

Stage 4

Set a broiling rack inside of a big aluminum foil container.

Put your turkey on the rack while the breast area faces down. Firmly tie its legs with twine, removing any extra string.

Stage 5

Put the turkey pan directly over the section of the gas grill, which is not lit, then close the cover.

Let your turkey cook with the breast area facing down for an hour. After that, utilize the oven mitts plus paper towels to turn it gently so that the breast area faces up.

Stage 6

Keep cooking while the cover is closed, turning it around every 45 minutes to one hour to allow for it to brown evenly.

To establish if the turkey is done, the meat thermometer reading, when inserted in the thickest section of the two thighs, is between 170 and 175 degrees Fahrenheit. The temperature of the breast section will have reached 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

Stage 7

Take the turkey out of your gas grill then cover with the aluminum foil. Leave it to rest for around 20 to 30 minutes. There will be a temperature increase of about 5 degrees. This will enable the breast section temperature to go up to 165 F.

Requirements

The gas grill itself

Defrosted turkey

Seasonings

Canola oil

Twine

Roasting rack

Paper towels

Oven mitts.

Additional Tips