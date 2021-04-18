Greasy Hair Causes and Solutions for Men and Women

Hair is considered one of the defining characteristics of men and women that plays a great role in the beauty and attraction of a person.

From last decade or so we have seen a lot of hairstyles, new and different hairstyles with each passing day some of them which we cannot imagine of. Hairstyles vary widely across different cultures and historical periods, but it is often used to indicate a person’s personal beliefs or social position, such as their age, sex, or religion.

Greasy hair has become a source of frustration among many men and women. Although greasy hair can sometimes look neglected, it is nothing more than the result of either a poorly managed beauty regime or a natural process. People with straight hair are most susceptible to a buildup of greasy hair.

Causes and possible solution of greasy hair & scalp

Many people think that it is caused by a vitamin deficiency but the short answer is that when we asked the manufacturer of many of the different dermatologists and also shampoo manufacturers what causes oily greasy hair and scalp, not one said that they thought it was a deficiency in vitamins or amino acids.

Greasy hair is the result of overactive sebaceous glands, which are producing too much sebum. A sebaceous gland is a microscopic exocrine gland in the skin that opens into a hair follicle to secrete an oily or waxy matter, called sebum, which lubricates the hair and skin of mammals.

Although sebum benefits the hair, keeping it healthy, smooth and preventing it from drying out and breaking, too much can cause the hair to look slick and greasy. An excessively oily scalp can also be a nuisance and is related to outbreaks of dandruff.

Common causes for oily hair are due to heredity, unhealthy eating habits, medications, improper hair care, the changing of seasons, hormonal fluctuations and extended periods of stress.

Although, adding vitamin B-rich foods (especially B2 and B6) to your diet is believed to help moderate your sebum production. It means trying to consume more foods like seaweed, leafy greens, and pulses.

In general, cutting out greasy foods and increasing your intake of fruit and vegetables, as well as drinking plenty of water every day will help your hair to improve the general condition.

The shampoo that we found to be the best was Zincplex because of how it broke down the oils with herbs. One of the other products that also help with the different causes of oily hair is a scalp scrub. Scalp scrubs remove product buildup, dirt, excess oil, and dead skin cells that inevitably gather at the root of your hair.

