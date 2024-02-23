Google Chrome’s New AI Can Finish Your Sentences For You

By Jess Weatherbed

Google has started rolling out “Help me Write,” — an experimental Gemini-powered generative AI feature for its Chrome browser that aims to help users write or refine text based on webpage content.

Following the stable release of Chrome M122 on Tuesday, the new writing assistant is now available to try out on Mac and Windows PCs for English-speaking Chrome users in the US.

“Help me write” focuses on providing writing suggestions for shortform content, such as filling in digital surveys and reviews, enquiring about product information, or drafting descriptions for items being sold online. Google says the tool can “understand the context of the webpage you’re on” to pull relevant information into its suggestions — for example, highlighting key features mentioned on the product page for items you’re leaving a review on.

“Help me write” can draft any tedious messages you may need to send companies. Image: Google One use case shows how the tool can take a short, blunt message and convert it into a more professionally worded request. Image: Google

The “Help me write” feature has undergone some visual changes since it was first announced for Gmail during Google’s I/O event last May, now appearing as a floating application window beside the webpage text fields that are being filled with separate options to adjust length and tone. The Chrome release offers similar functionality to what Microsoft released for Edge and Bing search last year.

Users in the US will need to enable Chrome’s Experimental AI to use the feature, which can be found by clicking on Settings within the three-dot drop-down menu on Chrome desktop and then navigating to the Experimental AI page. From there, click on “Try out experimental AI features” and select “Help me write” and then “relaunch.” Users can then navigate to a webpage on Chrome and right-click on an open text field to use the writing assistant feature.

Continue reading

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.