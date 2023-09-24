Four Very Different Horror Movies From TIFF 2023 (Videos)

By Andrew Webster

This year is shaping up to be a good one for horror, particularly on the festival circuit. Things kicked off nice and early at Sundance with the impressive quartet of Birth/Rebirth, Talk To Me, In My Mother’s Skin, and Infinity Pool. This month at TIFF, meanwhile, I watched another four movies that each add something interesting to the genre. What’s most impressive about these films is how, when combined, they really show off the breadth of what’s possible under the horror banner. You’ll wince and cover your eyes, but you’ll also laugh.

Sleep

Sleep is the first feature from director Jason Yu, and it really taps into a common fear: namely, that something absolutely awful is going to happen when you’re sleepwalking.

It follows a young couple — played by Jung Yu-mi (from Train to Busan) and Lee Sun-kyun (Parasite and the Apple TV Plus series Dr. Brain) — who live in a cozy apartment with their little Pomeranian and are preparing for the arrival of their first child.

But the husband has a sleep disorder that causes him to sleepwalk in the evenings, and it’s getting progressively worse. And when I say worse, I mean going from slightly disturbing — like scratching his face or eating raw meat from the fridge — to downright dangerous, possibly involving some kind of demonic possession. What makes Sleep work so well, though, is how it manages to balance its building sense of terror with a surprisingly playful sense of humor.