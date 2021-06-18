Four Natural Ways to Improve Your Well-Being

Your well-being is one of the most sacred parts of your being and governs how you feel every single day. The more you focus on your general well-being, the more alive and energetic you will feel.

Your mental health controls your physical health. If you are struggling mentally, you will find it near enough impossible to focus on your health and well-being. The following four tips are natural ways that you can improve your well-being, both physical and mental. Sometimes the smallest of habits can make the biggest difference.

The Power of Supplements

One great supplement that has the power to improve both your physical and mental well-being is CBD. You will most likely have heard about CBD since it has become a worldwide hit. But have you heard of CBG? While research is limited, it works by binding to receptors that strengthen the function of anandamide.

This, in turn, improves pleasure and motivation, reduces and anxiety, and reduces inflammation and pain. You can find CBG isolate powder online. Experimenting with natural supplements such as CBG is the best way of finding what works for you.

Whatever your usage, you should always consult your doctor before starting new supplements, especially if they are in high doses. For example, if you were to take a high-dose vitamin D tablet every day without a deficiency, it might not be the best for your body.

Yoga & Stretching

Stretching in any form is crucial for your body. All yoga sessions contain specific movements and pranayama breathing techniques that stimulate the parasympathetic and sympathetic nervous systems. The benefits to this are endless.

Not only does this invigorate and energize, but it also calms and relaxes. While your body will feel loose and full of energy, your mind will feel calm and centered. You don’t have to spend 30 minutes’ worth of your time doing a yoga flow to feel the benefit. If you can spare less than five minutes to do a few stretches, focusing on your breathing at the same time, you will notice a great difference.

After a week or so, you will notice some changes. You might be able to reach further to the ground or feel like you can stretch your back just a little bit further. You might also like to see if there are any classes local to you. Beginner classes are a great way to get into it. You never know, this could become a great hobby for you and a way of making friends.

Hydration & Sleep

Hydration and sleep are probably two of the things that Americans struggle to focus on, along with exercising. Proper hydration improves energy levels, promotes digestion, reduces acne, improves skin flexibility. The list could go on.

So, if you can set yourself a goal to start by drinking 1 liter of water a day and work from there, it will soon become a habit for you. You will then notice the positive impact it has on sleep. Ensure you avoid drinking fluids 2 hours before you go to sleep as it could begin to disrupt your sleep pattern.

When focusing on your sleep, the general rule is to aim to get 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night. Some apps can help you track your sleep and fall to sleep quicker, which people find useful. Try and turn your phone off an hour before you go to bed and read. Or, if you don’t read, write a journal about your day.