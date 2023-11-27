Fort Lauderdale-based bankruptcy attorney Chad Van Horn, founding partner of Van Horn Law Group, P.A., is one of the participants in the highly anticipated Netflix reality show “Squid Game: The Challenge,” which dropped on the streaming platform last week.

Out of hundreds of thousands of applicants worldwide, Van Horn, known as player 286, secured a coveted spot among the 456 contestants competing for a staggering $4.56 million prize.

What sets Van Horn apart from other players is his commitment to making a difference. If he emerges as the winner of “Squid Game: The Challenge,” he has pledged to donate the entire prize money to Big Brothers Big Sisters to establish a nationwide financial literacy program for the underprivileged youth in their program.

The highly intense and physically demanding challenges of “Squid Game: The Challenge” puts players’ strategies, alliances, and character to the ultimate test. While enduring the grueling competition, Van Horn, remained resolute in upholding his principles, even in the face of adversity.

“The taping of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ was an incredibly fierce and demanding experience, both physically and emotionally,” shared Chad Van Horn. “Every day I participated, I was pushed to my limits, but I remained focused on maintaining my integrity. Even in the most challenging circumstances, I steadfastly held onto my ethics and values.”

With its extensive cast and unprecedented cash prize, “Squid Game: The Challenge” is expected to captivate a massive global audience, much like its predecessor. The original “Squid Game” drama currently holds the record as Netflix’s most popular series of all time, with more than 1.65 billion viewing hours in the first 28 days following its September 2021 premiere. Van Horn, a dedicated viewer himself, was drawn to the show due to its exploration of financial insecurity.

“The ‘Squid Game’ drama intrigued me because it shed light on the desperation faced by individuals in severe financial predicaments,” explained Van Horn. “As a bankruptcy attorney, I witness people every day who are overwhelmed by debt, feeling hopeless and panicked. While ‘Squid Game’ showcases extreme circumstances and consequences, the underlying emotions resonate—overwhelming stress and fear.”

Given his firsthand experience with the devastating effects of debt, Van Horn has made a heartfelt decision to donate his winnings to establish a financial literacy program for economically underprivileged children in Big Brothers Big Sisters.

He firmly believes that equipping these young individuals with effective financial literacy tools will pave the way for their successful financial futures. Van Horn intends to kickstart the program in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County, an organization he has been actively involved with as a Big Brother and board member for years.

This philanthropic endeavor aligns perfectly with the mission of Van Horn Law Group: to restore peace of mind to individuals facing financial distress by providing first-rate affordable legal services with compassion, understanding and respect.

Van Horn Law Group, P.A., specializes in personal and corporate bankruptcy, student loans, foreclosure defense, corporate reorganization, and debt negotiation. The firm is among the top five largest bankruptcy firms in Florida and the largest in Broward County, Florida, based on cases filed in the past 12 months (Pacer.gov).

Van Horn, the author of Everything You Need to Know About Bankruptcy in Florida and The Debt Life, is certified in business and consumer bankruptcy. He holds certifications in both business and consumer bankruptcy.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Van Horn Law Group, P.A., operates six satellite offices spanning from Miami-Dade County to Orange County. For more information about Van Horn Law Group, (954) 637-0000 or visit www.vanhornlawgroup.com