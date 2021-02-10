Florida’s “Winter” Warmth Continues

Wednesday begins with early fog around South Florida, with a Dense Fog Advisory for inland areas of Broward, Palm Beach, and Collier counties until 9 am. Then we’ll see good sun, a few clouds, and a few quick afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a few afternoon showers in portions of the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s, with a few locations topping out in the mid-80s.

Friday will be another day of sun and clouds with a few afternoon showers in the mix. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature early patchy fog in the east coast metro area. Then South Florida will see a mix of sun, clouds, and passing showers. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s.