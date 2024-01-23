Florida’s Sports Betting Renaissance: Anticipating the Road Ahead in 2024

December 7, 2023, was a major date for the state of Florida and its betting public as the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood launched its sports betting market after years of legal wrangling.

The star-studded event celebrated the long-awaited sports betting relaunch and introduced roulette and craps to its casino. Legendary names like Jon Bon Jovi and Mike Tyson were in attendance, alongside Hollywood actor Heather Graham, rapper Fat Joe, and social media star Bobbi Althoff.

The markets relaunched at this glitzy event are a result of the 2021 compact between the state of Florida and the Seminole tribe that would permit sports betting, roulette and craps.

As the country’s largest and most visited state, Florida has the potential to eclipse other popular U.S. gambling locations. The Seminole Tribe agreed on a 30-year deal with Governor Ron DeSantis in May 2021 that would allow online sports betting via the Seminole Hard Rock betting app.

After initially launching the app, permission was temporarily suspended following the filing of a federal lawsuit by opposing pari-mutuel betting operators in the state.

Bonita-Fort Myers Corp. and West Flagler Associates argued that the agreement violated the 2018 constitutional amendment that requires voters to approve casino gambling legislation.

An attempt to suspend the compact was thrown out by the U.S. Supreme Court, but there is still a legal battle taking place that focuses on the mobile app.

While the servers that handle the bets will be located on tribal property, the app will allow customers to bet from all over the state. It is argued that this violates the constitutional amendment.

The decision to allow the Seminole tribe to launch the app in the meantime could help their case. The initial agreement saw the tribe agree to pay at least $2.5 billion to the state in the first five years of operation. This extremely lucrative business will help the state’s economy and create jobs, making it more difficult to rule against in the long run.

The future of betting in Florida is in no way decided yet. There are still potential legal minefields for the Seminole tribe and their Hard Rock betting app to face.

2024 will give the public a better idea about sports betting legalization in Florida and its long-term effects.

Opponents to the new legislation have filed a writ of certiorari where they seek a judicial review by a lower court or government agency of the decision to award the Seminole tribe with the freedom to launch their betting app indefinitely.

One thing is for sure in America, money talks. The potential revenue from a wider gambling market in Florida the country’s biggest state could be astronomical.

With a huge interest in sports and a large selection of teams including two NBA teams, two NHL teams, two MLS teams, two MLB teams, and three NFL franchises, there is an existing market that can be tapped.

Failure to allow a state-regulated sportsbook will see consumers explore other options. While there are plenty of reputable offshore betting operators that provide sports betting markets, the lack of regulations puts citizens at greater risk.

The 34 days that sports betting was permitted in 2021 gave sports fans a taste of the convenience a sports betting app provides. The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood also provides a world-class in-person betting experience.

A $1.5 billion expansion in 2019 saw the iconic guitar-shaped facility provide more than 1250 luxury guestrooms and suites a 42,000 square-foot salon and spa, a retail promenade, and countless dining options.

The casino boasts a gaming floor with over 200 table games and 2700 slot machines. A 45-table poker room and dedicated sports betting facility equipped with large screens where sports fans can keep up with the action only adds to the experience.

Legal decisions so far have backed the Seminole tribe’s right to push ahead with their sports betting operations and add more games to their casinos. 2024 will be an interesting time as the legal battle hots up and their opposition attempts to muscle in on the market.