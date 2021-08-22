Florida Will See Sun With Some Showers; Hurricane Henri Pounds The Northeast

Sunday features plenty of sun with a few clouds. Look for passing showers and storms, from mid-morning to mid-afternoon in the east coast metro area and mostly in the mid to late afternoon along the Gulf coast. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

Monday will bring lots of clouds and widespread showers and storms along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see partly cloudy skies and some mid to late afternoon showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with some showers and storms developing during the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will see lots of sun with some showers and storms moving in during the mid to late afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun with periods of showers and a few storms. Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Henri became a hurricane late Saturday morning as it approached the Northeast. At midday on Saturday, Hurricane Henri was located about 465 south of Montauk Point, New York. At that time, maximum sustained winds were 75 miles per hour, and Henri was moving north-northeast at 14 miles per hour. Hurricane warnings are in effect for most of Long Island, from New Haven, Connecticut to Westport, Massachusetts, and for Block Island, Rhode Island. Henri will bring dangerous storm surge, damaging winds, and very heavy rain to Long Island and southern New England, beginning early Sunday morning. This will be the first direct hurricane hit to the region since 1991.

Grace was weakening at midday on Saturday, but it continued to drop flooding rain on central Mexico. At that time, Tropical Storm Grace was located about 25 miles north-northeast of Mexico City. Maximum sustained winds were 70 miles per hour, and Grace was moving west-southwest at 14 miles per hour.

Elsewhere, the wave in the east Atlantic is interacting with another wave and has a low chance of becoming a depression during the next five days.