Florida Will Have Sun And East Coast Showers Saturday

Saturday features plenty of sun along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun, clouds at times, and mostly afternoon showers. An isolated storm is possible in the afternoon in portions of the east coast metro area. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 80s, with a few inland locations reaching the low 90s.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies with afternoon showers and storms on a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s, with a few 90-degree readings well inland.

Monday will see lots of sun and a few clouds on a warm and gusty breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds on a brisk breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.