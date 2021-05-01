Home Weather Florida Will Have Sun And East Coast Showers Saturday

Florida Will Have Sun And East Coast Showers Saturday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features plenty of sun along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun, clouds at times, and mostly afternoon showers.  An isolated storm is possible in the afternoon in portions of the east coast metro area.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 80s, with a few inland locations reaching the low 90s.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies with afternoon showers and storms on a gusty breeze in the east coast metro area.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s, with a few 90-degree readings well inland.

Monday will see lots of sun and a few clouds on a warm and gusty breeze.  Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds on a brisk breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

