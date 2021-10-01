Florida Will End The Week With Sun And Showers

Friday features lots of sun and a brisk breeze. Look for showers to move through during the afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches on Friday and into the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be breezy with lots of sun in the morning and some showers and maybe a storm in the mid to late afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be breezy and sunny, with some showers blowing by during the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature lots of sun and passing showers in spots during the mid to late afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, we continue to watch Hurricane Sam as it makes its way in the central Atlantic. On Thursday morning, the maximum sustained winds were 145 miles per hour. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Bermuda, which will see Sam pass to the east on Friday into Saturday.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Victor is expected to strengthen but remain in the open Atlantic. And the wave approaching the central Atlantic is no longer expected to develop.