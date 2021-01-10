Home Weather Florida Will Be Sunny But Chilly Sunday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday morning will be chilly.  As the day progresses, we’ll see sunny skies with a chilly breeze.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Sunday will be near 70 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf coast.

Monday morning’s lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.  Look for plenty of clouds in the east coast metro area and partly sunny skies along the Gulf coast.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast and mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area.

Tuesday will bring clouds and showers as a weak front approaches.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun, clouds, and a few afternoon showers in the east coast metro area.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 70s along the Gulf coast and the mid-70s in the east coast metro area.

Thursday’s forecast includes good sun with clouds at times.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

