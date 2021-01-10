Florida Will Be Sunny But Chilly Sunday

Sunday morning will be chilly. As the day progresses, we’ll see sunny skies with a chilly breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Sunday will be near 70 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf coast.

Monday morning’s lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Look for plenty of clouds in the east coast metro area and partly sunny skies along the Gulf coast. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast and mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area.

Tuesday will bring clouds and showers as a weak front approaches. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun, clouds, and a few afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 70s along the Gulf coast and the mid-70s in the east coast metro area.

Thursday’s forecast includes good sun with clouds at times. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 70s.