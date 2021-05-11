Florida Will Be Hot And Sunny Tuesday

Tuesday features lots of sun around South Florida, with the chance of afternoon showers (and maybe a stray storm) in the east coast metro area. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with some showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday will see more clouds and periods of showers and storms, especially in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and showers as a weak front slowly moves in. Look for a building breeze along the Gulf coast and periods of showers and storms in the east coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for good sun and a few showers along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.