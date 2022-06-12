Florida Will Be Hazy And Drier Monday

Monday features lots of hazy sun – thanks to Saharan dust — with a few clouds on an ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. An afternoon shower or storm is possible in spots on a warm ocean breeze. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 90s.

Tuesday will bring hazy sun again, a few clouds in the east coast metro area, and the chance of a shower or storm, especially in the late morning and early afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s, but some locations right at the Atlantic coast could top out in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature lots of hazy sun with the chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will be sunny with a few afternoon storms along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see mostly sunny skies with a few afternoon storms in spots. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun, a few clouds, and the chance of a passing shower or storm. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s.

The tropics remain blissfully quiet, thanks to the Saharan dust.