Home Weather Florida Will Be Hazy And Drier Monday

Florida Will Be Hazy And Drier Monday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday features lots of hazy sun – thanks to Saharan dust — with a few clouds on an ocean breeze in the east coast metro area.  An afternoon shower or storm is possible in spots on a warm ocean breeze.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 90s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will bring hazy sun again, a few clouds in the east coast metro area, and the chance of a shower or storm, especially in the late morning and early afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s, but some locations right at the Atlantic coast could top out in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature lots of hazy sun with the chance of an afternoon shower or storm.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will be sunny with a few afternoon storms along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see mostly sunny skies with a few afternoon storms in spots.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun, a few clouds, and the chance of a passing shower or storm.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s.

The tropics remain blissfully quiet, thanks to the Saharan dust.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here