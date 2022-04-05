Florida Will Be Breezy With Plenty Of Sun Today

Tuesday features mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. A stray afternoon shower is possible in the east coast metro area. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and the chance of a shower in spots. Look for breezy conditions again in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in most locations, but a few could reach the low 90s.

Thursday will be breezy around South Florida, with some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers. Don’t rule out a stray afternoon storm in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will feature breezy conditions as a front moves in. Look for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see mostly cloudy skies and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a strong breeze. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s.