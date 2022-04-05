Home Weather Florida Will Be Breezy With Plenty Of Sun Today

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions.  A stray afternoon shower is possible in the east coast metro area.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and the chance of a shower in spots.  Look for breezy conditions again in the east coast metro area.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in most locations, but a few could reach the low 90s.

Thursday will be breezy around South Florida, with some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers.  Don’t rule out a stray afternoon storm in the east coast metro area.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will feature breezy conditions as a front moves in.  Look for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see mostly cloudy skies and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a strong breeze.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

