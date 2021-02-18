Florida Will Be Breezy And Mostly Sunny Today

Thursday starts with patchy fog along the Gulf coast and well inland. Then the day features breezy conditions, lots of sun, a few clouds, and maybe a stray shower in spots. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will be very breezy with showers and clouds as a front approaches. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday morning lows will range from the mid-50s along the Gulf coast and well inland to the low 60s right at the Atlantic coast. The day will be sunny, breezy, and cool. Saturday’s highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Sunday will feature lots of sun and a brisk and sometimes gusty ocean breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Monday’s forecast calls for good sun, clouds at times, and some passing showers in spots. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s.