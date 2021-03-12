Florida Will Be Breezy And Sunny Again Friday

Friday features a few early east coast showers, followed by lots of sun and a brisk and gusty ocean breeze. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches through the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and maybe a stray east coast shower on a gusty ocean breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and a brisk breeze, especially near the Atlantic coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will see lots of sun and a few clouds on a gusty and warm breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and breezy conditions near the Gulf coast. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid-80s.