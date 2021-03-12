Home Weather Florida Will Be Breezy And Sunny Again Friday

Florida Will Be Breezy And Sunny Again Friday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist


Friday features a few early east coast showers, followed by lots of sun and a brisk and gusty ocean breeze.  An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches through the weekend.  Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring good sun, a few clouds, and maybe a stray east coast shower on a gusty ocean breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and a brisk breeze, especially near the Atlantic coast.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will see lots of sun and a few clouds on a gusty and warm breeze.  Monday’s highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and breezy conditions near the Gulf coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

