Florida: Theme Parks & Water Parks

Located in the Southeastern part of the country, Florida is the third most populous state in the United States, with an estimated population of 21 million people. Besides its warm climate and beautiful beaches, the state is a significant hub for the most prominent theme and water parks worldwide.

Every year, millions of tourists and residents visit the Walt Disney World Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens, Universal Orlando Resort, LEGOLAND Florida Resort, and Volcano Bay, among others.

Each park has unique themes and offers visitors an unforgettable experience. It is perfect for adventure seekers, families, and young children. While the state boasts numerous options, we shall underline some of the most popular theme and water parks you can visit in Florida.

Walt Disney World Resort

The Walt Disney Resort is a world of its own, featuring many unique theme parks in one place. Sitting on an estimated 25,000 acres of land, it is divided into Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Epcot, and Magic Kingdom. Each section is created differently, offering various options to diverse audiences.

The Hollywood Studio’s theme is rooted in the entertainment industry of the golden age era (1930 to 1940). There are replications and displays of popular movies like Tower of Terror, Top Story Land, Hollywood Boulevard, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and many others. In the display of the Boulevard, the park integrates palm trees, shops, and dining venues to replicate the iconic Hollywood Boulevard.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom provides a combination of park elements and animal conservation. Popular attractions include Kilimanjaro Safaris, Expedition Everest, and Avatar Flight of Passage. The park also has themed hotels, campgrounds, and vacation club villas accommodating tourists.

Universal Orlando Resort

The Universal Orlando Resort is another top destination for tourists in Florida. It has three major theme parks – Universal Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Florida, and Universal Volcano Bay.

Universal Studios has its theme centered around popular TV shows and movies Like Men in Black, Harry Potter, Transformers, The Simpsons, and Despicable Me. Some themes replicate New York City, Hollywood, and other scenes in popular movies like Diagon Alley in Harry Potter. You can also enjoy thrilling rides like Revenge of the Mummy, The Simpsons Ride, Transformers: The Ride, and many more. This theme park is the best spot if you dream of meeting your favorite movie celebrities.

Similarly, Universal’s Island of Adventure and Volcano Bay offers a unique experience to visitors who fancy adventure and nature. It features attractions from Jurassic Park, Toon Lagoon, and Marvel Super Hero Island. The adrenaline-pumping rides on coasters like the Forbidden Journey, Jurassic Park River Adventure, and The Incredible Hulk will leave you screaming. Volcano Bay has a tropical-themed water park where visitors can explore some water-like adventure. There is a towering volcano, a wave pool, and water slides.

SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld is a marine zoological garden and theme park in Orange County, Florida. The park launched in 1973, just two years after the Walt Disney’s World resort opened in the state. Despite the competition, it continues to flourish and ranks as one of the tenth most visited parks in the country, owing to its unique features and themes.

As a Marine zoological garden, the park is home to one of the most diverse collections of marine creatures. Killer whales, Sea Lions, Dolphins, Turtles, penguins, Manateees (Sea Cows), and Sharks are among the most popular animals in the park. Beyond that, many thrilling shows keep tourists entertained always.

The Shamu Stadium, for instance, is home to the park’s resident killer whales. Their performances include splashing, stunning acrobatics, and sometimes, presentations to educate visitors about these creatures.

There are also shows for dolphins and sea lions where they display their intelligence and ability to interact with their trainers. Beyond these animal-related displays, the park offers thrilling rides for visitors to spice up the fun. The Mako is a super-fast hypercoaster ride that will test your endurance and leave you screaming if you are not used to its speed. Kraken is a relatively slower and much more relaxed floorless water coaster ride that takes you through a journey to Atlantis.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort

Located in Winter Haven, Florida, LEGOLAND is another popular theme park that opened in 2011. It features numerous LEGO-themed rides, shows, and other entertainments specifically targeted at children between the ages of 2 and 12. The LEGO Technic is one of the many attractions that integrates virtual reality (VR) into its roller coaster in the “Great LEGO Race”. You will enjoy an action-packed and immersive roller coaster experience like never before.

There is also a LEGO-themed water park known as the LEGOLAND Water Park offering numerous water-based activities like wave pools, slides, and lazy rivers. Another major highlight of the park is the countless shows, rides, and interactive experiences from LEGO Kingdoms, DUPLO Valley, Miniland USA, Pirates’ Cove, and LEGO City. Occasionally, the park hosts live performances and meet-and-greets, allowing tourists to meet some of their favorite LEGO characters.

Florida is famous for aggregating some of the best theme and water parks in the United States. Each year, the state receives millions of visitors worldwide looking for a fun-themed vacation. The most popular destinations include the Walt Disney World Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens, Universal Orlando Resort, LEGOLAND Florida Resort, and Volcano Bay.