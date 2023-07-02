Florida Resident Hits $1 Million Jackpot at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

On Friday, June 30, one lucky Marco Island, Florida resident hit a $1 million jackpot on an Aristocrat Gaming™ Dragon Link slot machine at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. The guest hit a $1,042,996.95 jackpot while playing the Dragon Link slot game with a $50 bet. This is the second time a jackpot was won this month on a Dragon Link slot game. On Monday, June 19 a resident from Naples, Florida won $1,216,720.60 on a $25 bet.
In 2021 and 2022 Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood awarded more than $1 billion in jackpots each year.
The 150,000 square-foot expansive gaming floor is home to more than 2,700 of the most popular slots, including video poker, electronic roulette and electronic craps, as well as a non-smoking room.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the flagship-integrated resort of Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The renowned entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination unveiled a $1.5 billion expansion in 2019, highlighting the debut of the world’s first and only Guitar Hotel. Between three hotel towers, the resort boasts 1,271 luxury guestrooms. Amenities include a 42,000 square-foot Rock Spa® & Salon; an 18-acre recreational water experience; private “Bora Bora” style cabanas; more than 20 food and beverage outlets; an expansive gaming floor with more than 2,700 slots, more than 200 table games and a 45-table poker room; 120,000 square feet of premier meeting and convention space; and a 26,000 square-foot retail promenade.
