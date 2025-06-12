Florida Regional Carrier Silver Airways Says It’s Shutting Down Operations

Regional carrier Silver Airways announced Wednesday it is shutting down operations after a failed attempt at restructuring through bankruptcy, leaving some passengers stranded at airports in Florida, the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

“Please do not go to the airport,” the Hollywood, Florida-based company posted on its website. The statement said Silver had sold its assets through the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding to a holding company that “unfortunately has determined to not continue Silver’s flight operations” that served five Florida cities and 11 island destinations. Passengers can seek refunds through their credit card issuer or travel agency, the Silver statement said. Silver’s fleet had been reduced to just eight ATR turboprop planes and its workforce cut from 608 to 348 pilots, flight attendants and ground workers, according to the company. An email to employees from Silver’s CEO said most of those jobs will be eliminated. Silver Airways began operations in 2011 and once served 28 destinations. A subsidiary based in Puerto Rico, Seaborne Airlines, will continue to operate in the Caribbean.



This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.