Florida Physician Writes Book About Understanding End of Life

In the realm of healthcare, certain individuals stand out not only for their dedication but also for the remarkable journey that brought them to where they are today. Such, a person is Dr. A. J. Layon who is presently affiliated with HCA – Lake City Hospital where he is the Director of the Medical-Surgical Intensive Care Unit.

Dr. Layon has been caring for patients for over 43 years. His journey in the healthcare field has been nothing short of remarkable, marked by years of service and dedication to patients facing life-threatening illnesses.

Dr. Layon’s extensive medical expertise covers a range of specialties, including Internal Medicine, Anesthesiology, Critical Care Medicine, and Neuro Critical Care Medicine. Much of his career has been devoted to working in surgical intensive care, burn units, and trauma centers. Notably, he played a pivotal role in caring for critically ill patients during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-2021, a period that left an indelible mark on him.

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Layon has donned multiple hats, embracing roles as a clinician, educator, and investigator. He held appointments in the Departments of Anesthesiology, Surgery, and Medicine at the University of Florida. Furthermore, he served as a division chief in emergency medicine and critical care medicine, as well as Co-Chairperson in the Department of Critical Care and Pulmonary Medicine in a large health system in the Northeast.

Among his significant roles was serving as the Associate Director of the UF/Shands Burn Center and chairing the Faculty Senate while at the University of Florida. Notably, he also had the courage to be a whistleblower in a Northeastern health system, demonstrating his commitment to integrity within the healthcare industry.

His career has been dotted with extraordinary experiences that exemplify the unpredictable nature of medicine. From providing mouth-to-mouth ventilation during the early days of the HIV/AIDS epidemic to a harrowing encounter with a man who jumped from a sixth-floor window at a Chicago hospital, his journey in medicine has been anything but ordinary. These stories, spanning different corners of the world, showcase the diversity and challenges of the medical profession.

Dr. Layon hails from a family with a history of political activism and immigration from Lebanon. His family’s commitment to justice and service greatly influenced his decision to pursue medicine. His journey took him to various countries, including Central America, Nigeria, and many others, reflecting his commitment to internationalism and socialist ideals.

To add to his impressive resume, Dr. Layon authored his most recent book, “A People’s Guide to End of Life.” He penned this book to help the families of the dying loved one or, perhaps, the dying person themselves, as they attempt to navigate the byzantine, inefficient health system.

The vital takeaway from this book is how you can approach the passing of a loved one and how you deal with this inevitable fact of life.

“My book focuses on the realities of dying. It provides clear understanding and realistic expectations to those confronting death and immersed in a bewildering healthcare system who feel confused and misled,” Dr.Layon.

This is a book every home should keep in their library, so you are ready to advocate for a loved one should they land in the ICU or Hospice care.

