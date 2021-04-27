Florida Is Sunny With An East Coast Breeze

Tuesday features lots of sun along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will be mostly sunny skies with maybe a stray shower on a gusty breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches on Tuesday and for the rest of the workweek. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be sunny around South Florida. A brisk and gusty ocean breeze will be in place in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be sunny and hot along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will be breezy with mostly sunny skies. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be another day with lots of sun and a gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will feature good sun, clouds at times, and showers and maybe a storm in spots. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.