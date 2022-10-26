Florida Is Sunny With A Possible Shower Thursday; Eyeing The Tropics

Thursday features lots of sun, a few clouds, and the chance of a stray shower near both coasts. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast. Minor flooding is possible near high tides along the Atlantic coast on Wednesday into Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature sunny skies and generally dry conditions. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will be another late October day with lots of sun and just a few clouds. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for another one of our sunny and near-perfect weather days. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s again.

In the tropics, the trough of low pressure near Puerto Rico has a low chance of developing during the next five days as it moves northward. And we’re watching for a low that is expected to form in the eastern Caribbean in a day or so. This feature has a low chance of developing during the next five days as it moves generally westward.