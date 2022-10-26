Home Weather Florida Is Sunny With A Possible Shower Thursday; Eyeing The Tropics

Florida Is Sunny With A Possible Shower Thursday; Eyeing The Tropics

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/empty-sea-beach-background_3817713.htm#query=sunny%20day&position=7&from_view=search&track=sph

Thursday features lots of sun, a few clouds, and the chance of a stray shower near both coasts.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast.  Minor flooding is possible near high tides along the Atlantic coast on Wednesday into Thursday.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will feature sunny skies and generally dry conditions.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will be another late October day with lots of sun and just a few clouds.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday’s forecast calls for another one of our sunny and near-perfect weather days.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s again.

In the tropics, the trough of low pressure near Puerto Rico has a low chance of developing during the next five days as it moves northward.  And we’re watching for a low that is expected to form in the eastern Caribbean in a day or so.  This feature has a low chance of developing during the next five days as it moves generally westward.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here