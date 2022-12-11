Home Weather Florida Is Sunny Monday But Cool Changes Are On The Way

Florida Is Sunny Monday But Cool Changes Are On The Way

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday features lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring plenty of sun with a cloud or two.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area and lots of sun along the Gulf coast.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will be another day of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast will be breezy with some sun, some clouds, and periods of showers as a front approaches.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a few east coast showers.  Look for cooler overnight temperatures as the front clears our area.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

