Florida Is Sunny Monday But Cool Changes Are On The Way

Monday features lots of sun and a few clouds at times. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will bring plenty of sun with a cloud or two. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area and lots of sun along the Gulf coast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will be another day of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will be breezy with some sun, some clouds, and periods of showers as a front approaches. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a few east coast showers. Look for cooler overnight temperatures as the front clears our area. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.