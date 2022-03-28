Florida Is Sunny And Dry Monday

Monday begins with another cool morning. Then the day features lots of sun, a few clouds at times in the east coast metro area, and dry conditions — so be aware of the risk of wildfires. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at all South Florida beaches. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast. begins with another cool morning. Then the day features lots of sun, a few clouds at times in the east coast metro area, and dry conditions — so be aware of the risk of wildfires. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at all South Florida beaches. Highs onwill be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will be sunny and dry once again. Look for a gusty ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast. Tuesday ‘s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast. will be sunny and dry once again. Look for a gusty ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast.‘s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be windy with good sun and some clouds at times. Wednesday ‘s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast. will be windy with good sun and some clouds at times.‘s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.