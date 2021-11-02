Home Weather Florida Is Mostly Sunny And Dry Tuesday

Florida Is Mostly Sunny And Dry Tuesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Tuesday features mostly sunny skies and maybe a quick shower on an ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will be another day of good sun, a few clouds, and a stray east coast shower or two at times.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will see the return of humidity, so look for some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and showers as a weak front moves in.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few east coast showers in spots.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Subtropical Storm Wanda is hanging on in the central Atlantic and was starting to turn to the northeast on Monday.  At that time, maximum sustained winds were 50 miles per hour.  Wanda is expected to remain far from land.  Elsewhere, the low in the eastern Atlantic is moving into an area of hostile conditions and has a very low chance of becoming a depression.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here