Florida Is Mostly Sunny And Dry Tuesday

Tuesday features mostly sunny skies and maybe a quick shower on an ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will be another day of good sun, a few clouds, and a stray east coast shower or two at times. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will see the return of humidity, so look for some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and showers as a weak front moves in. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few east coast showers in spots. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Subtropical Storm Wanda is hanging on in the central Atlantic and was starting to turn to the northeast on Monday. At that time, maximum sustained winds were 50 miles per hour. Wanda is expected to remain far from land. Elsewhere, the low in the eastern Atlantic is moving into an area of hostile conditions and has a very low chance of becoming a depression.