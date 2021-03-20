Home Weather Florida Is Mostly Sunny And Cooler Saturday

Florida Is Mostly Sunny And Cooler Saturday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday features plenty of sun and a few clouds.  A few showers are possible at times in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday morning will be cool, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.  The day will be mostly sunny again.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will start on the cool side, but then we’ll see lots of sun.  Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s near the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun once again.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast includes good sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR