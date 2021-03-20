Florida Is Mostly Sunny And Cooler Saturday

Saturday features plenty of sun and a few clouds. A few showers are possible at times in the east coast metro area. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday morning will be cool, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. The day will be mostly sunny again. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will start on the cool side, but then we’ll see lots of sun. Monday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s near the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun once again. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast includes good sun and a few clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.