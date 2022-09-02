Florida Is Hot And Sticky With Afternoon Storms Saturday

Saturday features plenty of sun and a few clouds in the morning. Showers and storms will develop in the mid to late afternoon. The east coast metro area will see a gusty ocean breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches on Saturday and through the holiday weekend. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 90s, but some locations will top off in the mid-90s. And it will feel about 10 degrees hotter everywhere, so stay hydrated.

Sunday will bring good sun and a few clouds in the morning. Showers and storms will be back in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Labor Day will feature plenty of sun to start the day. Showers and storms will be around, mostly in the mid to late afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will see sunny skies much of the day, but the afternoon will feature periods of showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of hot sun with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, Danielle has become the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season. At midday on Friday, Hurricane Danielle was located about 885 miles west of the Azores. Maximum sustained winds were 75 miles per hour. Danielle has been meandering in the middle of the Atlantic and is expected to continue to circle around until it accelerates northeastward on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the low east of the Leeward Islands still has a high chance of becoming a depression. The wave in the eastern Atlantic has a low chance of developing.