Florida Is Home To One Of The 5 Best Parks For Stargazing In The U.S

The International Dark Sky Association (IDA) recognizes places around the world where the night sky is preserved and protected from light pollution.

Booking.com want to shine a light on some of the best IDA-certified stargazing spots in the U.S. while reimagining in side-by-side pictures what they may look like if they weren’t protected from light pollution.

Big Cypress National Preserve, Florida

Big Cypress National Preserve is famous for its biodiversity and is home to a wide variety of wildlife, including Florida’s black bears and elusive panthers. This preserve’s proximity to Miami, Naples, and Fort Myers make it an important defensive wall against land development in southern Florida, creating a buffer that protects both the wildlife and the clear black skies in the area. Go to the heart of the reserve for the best views – you might even catch the Milky Way illuminating the sky. Ivey House Bed & Breakfast is a 10-minute drive away, and offers canoe and kayak rentals and Florida Everglades tours.

Natural Bridges National Monument, Utah

One of Utah’s claims to fame is the Natural Bridges National Monument – the second largest natural bridge in the world. But come sundown, it’s the sky that commands attention. Because this park has almost no light pollution it’s one of the darkest parks in the southern United States, and it’s perfect for stargazing. If you’re planning to visit during the summer, make sure you check out one of the park’s ranger-led stargazing programmes to get the full experience or hire a car and head off for a night to remember under your own steam, finishing it all off at Stone Lizard Lodging (an hour’s drive away), where tastefully decorated rooms and an outdoor fireplace await you.

Big Bend National Park, Texas

Big Bend National Park is the largest protected area of the Chihuahuan Desert in the United States. Located on the border of western Texas and the Mexican state of Chihuahua, Big Bend has some of the darkest skies in North America. It’s also one of the biggest, most remote and least visited national parks, making it a great option for those wanting to avoid crowds. Book your room at Lajitas Golf Resort, which is conveniently located right outside the park and makes a great place to stay for stargazing.

Chaco Culture National Historical Park, New Mexico

The Chaco Culture National Historical Park in New Mexico is an important archaeological area where you can find the densest concentration of Chacoan ruins – remnants of an ancient Native American culture – in the Southwest. In addition to preserving its archaeological wonders, the park supports the Chaco’s Night Sky Initiative, which combines the astronomy practices of the Chacoan people with modern approaches. An hour and a half’s drive from the park, the Best Western Plus the Four Corners Inn offers a complimentary continental breakfast..

Cherry Springs State Park, Pennsylvania

Cherry Springs State Park sits 700 metres above sea level within the largest undeveloped part of Pennsylvania‘s Susquehannock State Forest. The park is open year-round and usually has between 60 and 85 nights when stargazing conditions are ideal. The best vantage point is the Astronomy Field, which offers unobstructed 360º views. Rough Cut Lodge is less than a 30-minute drive from Cherry Springs State Park and offers free on-site parking.

Source: News release