Florida Gas Prices Drop 17 Cents; Falling To 3-Month Lows

Florida gas prices dropped an average of 17 cents per gallon last week. It was the largest weekly decline since gas prices began falling six weeks ago.

The state average has now declined a total of 79 cents per gallon, since setting a new record high of $4.89/g in mid-June. On Sunday, the state average was $4.10 per gallon, yet drivers are finding pump prices well below $4 a gallon in some regions. At the rate pump prices are declining, the state average could slip below $4 a gallon this week, for the first time since March 6.

The cost to fill an average 15-gallon tank of gas has declined nearly $12 since mid-June. When prices were at their peak, it cost an average of $73 for a fill-up. Now, it’s about $61.50.

“Gas prices continue their downward march, after another week of losses in the oil market and underwhelming gasoline demand figures,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “News out of the European Union helped to ease global supply concerns. The EU has reportedly loosened sanctions, allowing Russian state-owned companies to deliver fuel, in effort to help boost supplies. The lower price of crude lowers the cost of producing gasoline.

“Meanwhile, gas prices are under additional downward pressure due to a pullback in gasoline demand. The latest readings from the EIA put gasoline demand at 5%-10% below year-ago levels. This has those in the market believing that Americans are changing their driving habits to offset rising gas prices. Those prices at the pump are moving lower as a result.”

The U.S. price for crude oil settled at $94.70 per barrel on Friday. That’s $2.89 (3%) less than the week before.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Naples ($4.38), West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.36), Fort Lauderdale ($4.22)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.83), Sebring ($3.88), Melbourne-Titusville ($3.91)

Gas Price Overview Oil Price Overview Sunday ‘s Avg. Price – $2.10 per gallon Cost for a Full Tank – $61.50 (15 gallons) 2022 High – $2.89 per gallon (June 13, 2022) 2021 High – $3.36 per gallon (Nov. 2021) Record High – $2.89 per gallon (June 13, 2022) Friday ‘s U.S. Oil Price – $94.70 per barrel Previous Week’s Closing Price – $97.59 per barrel 2022 High – $123.70 (Mar. 8, 2022) 2021 High – $84.65 per barrel (Oct. 2021) Record High – $145.29 per barrel (July 2008)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $4.366 $4.382 $4.532 $4.926 $3.155 Florida $4.097 $4.113 $4.269 $4.720 $2.969 Georgia $3.901 $3.915 $4.045 $4.427 $2.969 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.