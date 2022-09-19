Florida Chief Justice Muniz’s Tour For Abortion Opponents Provokes Concerns About Court Bias At Critical Moment

By Noreen Marcus, FloridaBulldog.org

As the raging national debate over abortion was starting to engulf the Florida Supreme Court last January, now-Chief Justice Carlos Muniz personally led a private courthouse tour for an anti-abortion crusader and his supporters.

The tour taken by John Stemberger and members of his Florida Family Policy Council (FFPC) is attracting much behind-the-scenes attention at the state’s most powerful court.

Lawyers and others have flooded the court’s communication office with public record requests for information about the Jan. 25 tour – photos, emails, calendars, chats – according to a court employee who spoke with Florida Bulldog on condition of anonymity.

“There’s a lot of scrambling going on upstairs,” said the employee, who fears getting fired if identified. “It feels spooky around here right now. Everyone is tense.”

