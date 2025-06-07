Florida Baseball Pride on Full Display in NCAA College World Series

Florida has once again asserted its dominance in college baseball, sending five teams to the 2025 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament. This impressive representation underscores the Sunshine State’s depth of talent and commitment to the sport.

With programs like Florida State University, the University of Florida, the University of Miami, Stetson University, and Bethune-Cookman University all earning spots in the tournament, Florida leads all states in participation. North and South Carolina follow closely, each with three teams, highlighting the Southeast’s strong presence in this year’s competition.

Florida State University (FSU) – Tallahassee Regional

Florida State University enters the tournament as the No. 9 national seed, hosting the Tallahassee Regional at Dick Howser Stadium. The Seminoles boast a 38–14 record and are making their 37th appearance as a regional host. Their regional opponents include Mississippi State, Northeastern, and in-state rival Bethune-Cookman.

FSU’s pitching staff is led by Joey Volini (8–5, 3.59 ERA), who will start the opening game against Bethune-Cookman. Head coach Link Jarrett aims to capitalize on home-field advantage to propel the Seminoles back to Omaha. On Sunday, Florida State beat Mississippi State 5-2 to advance to the Super Regional.

University of Florida (UF) – Conway Regional

The University of Florida, with a 38–20 record, secured the No. 2 seed in the Conway Regional, hosted by Coastal Carolina.

The Gators face a competitive field, including East Carolina and Fairfield. Known for their postseason experience, UF looked to navigate this challenging bracket and make a deep run in the tournament; however, they lost 11-4 against East Carolina in the Elimination Game on Sunday.

University of Miami – Hattiesburg Regional

The University of Miami celebrates its 50th NCAA tournament appearance, entering as the No. 3 seed in the Hattiesburg Regional, hosted by Southern Miss. Under first-year head coach J.D. Arteaga, the Hurricanes (31–24) will face Alabama (No. 2 seed), Southern Miss, and Jackson State. Miami is coming off a 5-4 win against Southern Miss on Monday to advance to the Super Regionals.

Stetson University – Auburn Regional

Stetson University, earning an automatic bid as ASUN co-champions, enters the Auburn Regional as the No. 3 seed. The Hatters face top-seeded Auburn, NC State, and Central Connecticut State.

With a storied program history, including producing MLB talents like Jacob deGrom and Corey Kluber, Stetson looked to make a significant impact in the postseason, but they lost 17-12 against NC State in the Elimination Game on Sunday.

Bethune-Cookman University – Tallahassee Regional

Bethune-Cookman University, the SWAC champions with a 37–21 record, enters the Tallahassee Regional as the No. 4 seed. The Wildcats face host Florida State, Mississippi State, and Northeastern.

Key players include senior catcher Jorge Rodriguez (.357 AVG), junior outfielder Andrey Martinez (20 HRs, 63 RBIs), and infielder Jesus Vanegas (16 HRs). Bethune-Cookman aimed to make a statement as a lower seed in this high-profile regional, but they lost 4-3 against Northeastern in the Elimination Game on Saturday.

Southeast’s Strong Showing in the Tournament

With six teams from North and South Carolina and five more from Florida earning spots in the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament, the Southeast is making a powerful statement on the diamond this postseason.

From national seeds like Clemson and UNC to battle-tested programs like Coastal Carolina and NC State, fans across the region have plenty to cheer for. Local fans can now take their passion to the next level by using betting apps in NC offering exclusive deals for first-time users, perfect for backing your favorite Carolina contender in Omaha.

Impact on Youth Baseball in Florida

The prominence of Florida-based programs in the NCAA tournament serves as a beacon for aspiring young athletes in the state. The consistent success of these teams underscores the effectiveness of Florida’s youth baseball development programs, which emphasize skill development, competitive play, and exposure to high-level coaching.

This environment fosters the growth of top-tier talent ready to perform under the pressure of Omaha’s biggest spotlight.

Florida’s Baseball Excellence Continues to Shine

Florida’s representation in the 2025 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament highlights the state’s enduring excellence in the sport. With five teams competing, the Sunshine State showcases its depth of talent, strong developmental programs, and commitment to baseball at all levels. As the tournament unfolds, Florida’s teams will undoubtedly continue to make their mark on the national stage.

Their success is not just a reflection of current dominance but a signal to future recruits and youth programs that Florida remains the epicenter of college baseball excellence. With each pitch and clutch performance, these teams elevate the reputation of the state, drawing national attention and reinforcing a winning culture built over decades.



