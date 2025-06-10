By Dan Christensen, FloridaBulldog.org

Upset by Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony’s recent refusal to help enforce federal immigration law, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier today warned Tony that his failure to do so could lead the governor to remove him from office.

Uthmeier, citing a new Florida law requiring cooperation with federal immigration authorities, sent Tony a letter Monday morning noting Tony’s “problematic remarks” at a June 3 meeting of the Broward County Commission’s budget workshop.

“In that meeting, you stated that the Broward County Sheriff’s Office (BSO) has ‘other priorities in this community’ and that ‘immigration is not one of them.’ You went on to say that arresting illegal aliens is ‘not within our purview, it’s not within our responsibility, and I won’t participate in it.’

“I would hope your statements were mere political posturing, but if not, your expressed positions would constitute a failure of your statutory obligation to utilize ‘best efforts to support the enforcement of federal immigration law’ under 908.104(1), Florida Statutes,” Uthmeier wrote. He noted that BSO is currently party to two agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), including one signed in February.

The post Florida AG warns Broward Sheriff Tony he can be removed from office if he doesn’t enforce federal immigration law appeared first on Florida Bulldog.



This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.