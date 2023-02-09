Flora and Fauna on the Caribbean Island of Bonaire

If Bonaire is on your travel bucket list, let us tell you what’s so great and amazing about the Dutch Caribbean island. Quite simply, this territory offers quality beaches, with white sand and crystal-clear turquoise sea, as well as an abundance of marine fauna and extensive reefs.

Undoubtedly, Bonaire promises to offer you enchanting landscapes and amaze you with its fauna and flora, especially in its parks and conservation centers. In such a way, you will observe a diverse amount of marine species, which number around 469 fish and more than 50 species of mammals.

Please note that as of July 2022, all foreign visitors to the Caribbean island of Bonaire will be required to pay the Bonaire entry tax.

The beloved and friendly Flamingos of Bonaire

On Bonaire you will discover one of the famous Caribbean flamingo colonies, which is extensive in the western hemisphere of the world. Quite simply, this exuberant population is built with mud nests in the salt flats and protected by professional wildlife conservationists.

It should be added that Bonaire is a flamingo sanctuary itself, with rules and regulations about not disturbing their habitat and keeping them free throughout the island. Of course, these birds routinely sustain peaceful activities, therefore, they do not form a disturbance to the inhabitants of the island. Moreover, because of their peaceful coexistence, they have managed to double their production and it is said that there are more than 15,000 to 20,000 flamingos.

If you want to marvel at their lifestyle, you can observe flamingos in Goto Meer Bay, in the salt lake near Grandi Beach and especially in Lac Bay, where they will be feeding on algae.

On the other hand, flamingos are not the only birds that fly over Bonaire, there are a number of other 190 species of birds on the Caribbean island, such as the Bonairean Green Parrot, which you can visit at Boswinkel Well Park and Onima.

Reptiles: Anolis and iguanas

In addition, incredible birds abound in the fauna of Bonaire. We must talk about the number of large reptiles on the island, especially lizards, iguanas, and large lizards.

The lizards on Bonaire usually come in various shapes and sizes, although not like the endemic blue lizards, which are usually of considerable size. However, the reptile we should highlight is the Anolis, a tree lizard, with a medium size, which is characterized by its yellow dewlap and orange touches.

This animal has this anatomical characteristic since it functions as a method of attraction for females, specifically in the mating process or also to warn them about nearby predators.

However, there is a reptile that is friendly and close to humans, known as the iguana. This beautiful animal usually lives in the parks of Bonaire, such as Washington Park, although you can find it among the vegetation around the beaches. It is worth mentioning that iguanas can grow up to 1.5 meters, making them the largest reptile on the island of Bonaire.

Between common animals and bats

Don’t be surprised to find wild goats, dogs, cats and horses in every step you take in Bonaire. These animals are simply not considered pets, but as free animals that roam every corner of the island.

In addition, donkeys are the stars among the tourist attractions in Bonaire, as you can feed, pet and laugh with more than 1,000 donkeys. So, don’t miss a visit to the popular sanctuary of these beloved production animals.

We can’t forget the nine types of bats, which inhabit the caves and caverns of the Caribbean island of Bonaire. Don’t be afraid to venture into these sites, as you will contemplate the habits and customs of these nocturnal species.

The incredible Flora of Bonaire

Bonaire is known for being the Arizona by the sea. This name comes from the green, mountainous vegetation and desert-like quality of the island’s surroundings. Thanks to this, Bonaire offers some 500 species of plants, which you can observe in the Washington Slagbaai National Park.

Also, if you visit the old town of Bonaire, Rincon, you will be surprised by a landscape full of cacti (species such as Kadushi, Yatu, among others), Divi Divi trees and aloe vera plants.

These plants, ideal for the desert, are not only to marvel at in photographs, they also provide a number of health benefits and at the same time for the gastronomy of Bonaire. The Yatu Cactus is used for fencing and the Agaves Cactus for distilling liquors in popular restaurants.

Aloe Vera plants, as mentioned above, are used for medicinal ointments, natural disinfectants and laxatives. And the Divi Divi trees are spectacular for bringing you a warm climate, as they bend the wind direction.

However, Bonaire not only offers an Arizona land, in its southern end, but the land is also dry, which contains beautiful flower gardens, such as Frangipane, Bougainvillea, and Yellow Sage, among others.

Preservation of aquatic animals and flora

Not only land life inhabits the island of Bonaire, but there is also an abundance of marine life. The waters of the Caribbean island are home to some 50 species of corals, which thrive in the deep sea. Also, they contain some 350 species of reef fish, which include parrot fish, angelfish, blue ray filefish, frogfish, among others.

As for other marine animals, about six species of sea turtles live comfortably, such as hawksbill, green and loggerhead turtles. They are in danger of extinction, but with the strategies of conversation on the island, they have managed to be preserved. Also, in the waters swim manta rays, eagle rays, whale sharks, dolphins and some invertebrate animals, such as sea cucumbers, queen conch and those corals mentioned above.