Five Important Features of Red Gold

Gold acquires its red color by adding copper to the alloy. Popular 585-gold jewelry has an optimal ratio between the metals: 41% copper and 39% pure precious metal. Jewelers prefer to work with this solid and flexible alloy. Finished jewelry made of it suits both women and men. The red color of the precious metal harmonizes perfectly with popular gemstones.

Characteristics of Red Gold

The noble subtle pink shades of the alloy acquire when silver is added to the ligature. The higher the copper content, the richer the red color. There are six grades: from 375 (which tends to darken quickly) to 750 (an expensive alloy containing a mixture of platinum and silver). Jewelers try to develop their technologies for obtaining unique shades through melting, but each of them must observe the exact proportions according to the assay.

Top 5 Features of Red Gold:

The metal is strong and durable.

Copper ore imparts healing properties to the jewelry.

Preservation of the aesthetics of appearance – the jewelry does not tarnish, oxidize or deform.

A variety of design options due to the high index of elasticity.

Hypoallergenic.

These properties make engagement rings, unique promise rings, bracelets, earrings, and other jewelry made of red gold suitable for everyday wear. If the design allows, removing the product every night is unnecessary.

People with sensitive skin can wear such jewelry: the metal does not cause irritation or allergic reactions. On the contrary, a beautiful reddish alloy has antibacterial properties. Copper ions soothe the nervous system and have a beneficial effect on wound healing.

Quality jewelry is resistant to mechanical damage. An important point: do not buy jewelry made of metal brownish-red, overly saturated copper color. Such jewelry has a low gold content, which leads to its fast wear and tear.

Design Advantages

Red gold is considered a very bright metal, so transparent or semi-transparent stones in warm hues best suit it.

One of the privileges of our favorite red alloy is pearls. Jewelers often say that the mother-of-pearl color looks the best in a standard alloy with copper. Pearl may also be set in white material, but its glamour and splendor are lost, and the entire piece no longer looks dazzling and elegant. For these reasons, stylists recommend combining pearl strands with rings and earrings of red alloy. So your image will look accomplished, mature, well-matched, and moderately embellished.

Red gold jewelry is exquisite and representative. Jewelers use the advantages of 585 proof to create a unique design with precious inlays inlaid with multicolored stones.

The red-gold base enhances the impression of rubies, emeralds, and diamonds. The plasticity of the alloy allows one to create the magic of jewelry art: weightless delicate threads of precious metal inlaid with faceted minerals. The resulting pieces are true masterpieces, which are affordable to all buyers thanks to their inexpensive bases.

Various performance options allow you to buy jewelry with 585-gold to any outfit. Durable red gold is also used to manufacture wedding rings – a symbol of eternal love.

Who Should Wear Red Gold?

Stylists firmly claim that red gold suits everyone, both young and old. The only thing worth paying attention to when choosing accessories is their size and style.