MIAMI, FL — In a financial world dominated by traditional stocks, bonds, and real estate, one firm is challenging the status quo and changing the narrative around depreciating assets. That firm is FINJPX Capital Management. Headquartered in Florida and now expanding to new offices in the heart of Brickell, FINJPX is gaining national attention for creating a bold and unprecedented investment innovation: the Depreciating Asset Turnaround System.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Boubacar Gueye at the age of 20, FINJPX is the first asset management firm to professionally structure depreciating assets—like luxury cars, yachts, and other high-ticket items—into income-generating capital allocations. Now just 21, Gueye is being recognized as one of the youngest minds in finance to launch a strategy this disruptive—and effective.

“I was in my office, alone, thinking about how to do something meaningful for our shareholders,” Gueye recalls. “That’s when I realized the untapped opportunity in assets people normally see as money pits. It was incredibly complex, but our team at FINJPX made it happen.”

At its core, the Depreciating Asset Turnaround System allows FINJPX Private Clients to turn assets that typically lose value—like Bentleys, Aston Martins, or high-end vessels—into portfolio capital that works for them. Instead of letting a $200,000 vehicle depreciate in a garage, the asset is monetized and the value is strategically deployed into a highly diversified capital structure managed by FINJPX. Clients are often offered returns between 3% to 6% APY, depending on the length and type of agreement.

This has made FINJPX Private Client one of the most elite investment offerings in the country. Its clientele includes celebrities, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, and even political figures. Many of these clients are referred by accountants or private wealth advisors, recognizing the firm’s exceptional structure and low-risk capital strategy.

Jerome, a Coral Gables resident and Private Client, says: “I’m a car enthusiast, and in the past five months, I’ve brought several vehicles to FINJPX to have them converted into investment capital. It’s a smooth process, although sometimes lengthy. But what’s amazing is that you don’t lose your capital—you put it to work. That kind of value preservation is rare in today’s market.”

What sets FINJPX apart is not just the innovative nature of its system, but the exclusivity and discipline with which it operates. According to sources familiar with the firm’s portfolio, FINJPX has never accepted a vehicle below the prestige of a Bentley—a quiet indicator of the client demographic it serves.

“It’s not for everyone,” Gueye explains. “This is a long-term financial strategy. That’s why we ask everyone to consult with their advisors before doing business with us. The goal is preservation and performance.”

The firm’s growth is reflective of its success. FINJPX is now opening a flagship office at the Brickell Arch, 1395 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131, strategically located to serve its growing base of South Florida clients. The Brickell expansion also reflects the firm’s ambition to become the go-to name in luxury asset monetization across the U.S.

FINJPX has also formed partnerships with select luxury dealerships, yacht brokers, and private aviation firms, allowing for seamless client onboarding. Whether you’re an Aston Martin owner or a collector of exotic assets, the process of converting your asset into working capital has never been more refined or lucrative.

Financial advisors and institutions are taking notice, with many now recommending FINJPX to clients with underutilized luxury holdings. The firm’s commitment to security, strategy, and results has positioned it as a trusted name in elite finance.

More than just an investment firm, FINJPX represents a new era in wealth management—an era where even depreciating assets have purpose, power, and profitability. It’s the kind of innovation the financial world rarely sees, and the kind of leadership that turns young visionaries into industry legends.

In just one year, Boubacar Gueye and FINJPX have rewritten the rules. And they’re just getting started.



