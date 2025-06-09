Fine Wines For A Fine Dad

By Tom Marquardt And Patrick Darr

Father’s Day is just around the corner and no doubt you are scrambling to find the perfect gift for dad. There are only so many neckties you can buy over his lifetime and maybe he doesn’t even wear them anymore. He probably has every barbecue accessory he needs. A book is a good idea — if he reads. But there is one gift that changes every year and always fits: wine.

A very nice – even expensive – bottle of wine is always appreciated. Dad may not want to spend a lot of money on a good bottle, but he’ll surely enjoy it if someone else pays for it. Accordingly, we offer several suggestions that may require the siblings to pool their money. Maybe you can bundle this into a nice package: a beautifully marbled steak, a book on grilling, rubs and sauces, and a bottle of wine. There is probably nothing else he wants to do on June 15 except relax around the house and enjoy a grilled steak. Don’t complicate the day.

Gamble Estates Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2023 ($100). This producer is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with a relaunch of the label and a new team of winemakers: Philippe Melka and Maayan Koschitzky of Atelier Melka. This wine draws grapes from Rutherford, Oakville and Mount Veeder. It is blended with a good dose of cabernet franc and a bit of merlot and petit verdot. It has beautiful texture, dark fruit character and supple tannins. Owner Tom Gamble learned much from his father and grandfather, pioneers in grape farming.

Brandlin Estate Henry’s Keep Red Wine 2021 ($135). When Henry Brandlin planted grapes at his estate on Mt. Veeder 100 years ago, he kept aside a small amount of grapes to make a wine for the family’s enjoyment. To honor that tradition, Brandlin has a special blend that isn’t just for the family anymore. Fourteen percent of malbec and 4 percent petit verdot go into the cabernet sauvignon for a sumptuous, concentrated wine with blackberry and blueberry notes and hints of cocoa powder. Easy tannins make it enjoyable now or it can age. Raise a glass to the patriarch.

Acumen Peak Napa Valley Cabernet Franc 2022 ($110). Winemaker Phillip Titus creates premium specialties year after year, but we have a fondness for the estate-grown cabernet franc. A little cabernet sauvignon, merlot and petit verdot rounds off the wine and adds some dimension. Red and black fruits mingle with spice and tobacco notes. Acumen also makes an incredible cabernet sauvignon: 2022 Peak Edcora Vineyard ($175). Drawing grapes from Atlas Peak, Titus has crafted a concentrated wine with black cherry and plum notes with a hint of herbs and spice.

Turnbull Fortuna Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 ($145). Peter Heitz has been winemaker at this extraordinary property for 18 years and, as a fourth-generation winegrower, he understands the idiosyncrasies of the property’s four estate vineyards. Fortuna is at the base of the Oakville Bench and has a mix of clones. This cabernet sauvignon comes from the best blocks and has a lush, approachable character with red fruit and spice flavors. Turnbull also makes a Leopoldina Vineyard cabernet sauvignon that comes from grapes grown on predominantly old vines on a sheltered, hillside knoll. It is a big wine with firm tannins and black fruit flavors.

Spottswoode Lyndenhurst Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 ($110). Sourcing grapes from the producer’s estate vineyard as well as other renown vineyards, the producer blends merlot, petit verdot, cabernet franc and malbec to make a Bordeaux-like wine. Lots of dark and red fruit notes, good depth and character. Green tannins portend good things for the future of this wine.

Turnbull Oakville Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 ($110). From an ideal vintage in Napa Valley comes this blockbuster wine that is 92 percent cabernet sauvignon with the balance made up of cabernet franc, malbec and petit verdot. The texture is rich and opulent with dark berry and plum flavors, a dash of spice, fine tannins and lingering finish to let you know you’re drinking a luxurious wine.

Grgich Hills Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2020 ($73). Kind of a cross between a French and American styled cabernet sauvignon. Cassis and cherry fruits dominate in a classic cabernet sauvignon package.

Honig Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 ($60). This is a full-bodied, solid Bordeaux-like blend that won’t fail your expectations for the price. Rich with a good balance of acid and tannin, it exudes raspberry and dark cherry flavors with subtle hints of cocoa powder and spice.

Canvasback Red Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 ($35). Duckhorn recently announced it will be winding down this Washington state brand as well as several others. We will miss these wines, but it’s a business decision we have to respect. Until they stop producing the wine, we recommend buying it while supplies last. For the price, it delivers a lot of enjoyment. Raspberry, black cherry and plum notes with a hint of spice and herbs

Tenuta Luce Lucente Toscana IGT 2022 ($37). A blend of merlot and sangiovese from Montalcino, this wine has generous floral and red berry aromas, soft berry flavors with hints of licorice and spice. It’s a great wine to pair with grilled beef.

Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 ($60). From Alexander Valley, this stout and delicious cabernet sauvignon sports dark fruit, spice and earth notes.

Textbook Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon 2022 ($27). This is one of the best cabernets on the market for the price. Some petite sirah, merlot and syrah go into this blend to give it a round, rich character. Ripe red cherry flavors with soft tannins. Textbook also makes a reserve cabernet sauvignon from Napa Valley grapes that is more complex and Bordeaux-like. A good choice if you can afford it: 2022 Textbook Page Turner Napa Valley Proprietary Red Wine.

Greenwing Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2023 ($20). This is one of the best deals we’ve seen in a long time. From Washington state, the wine has medium body with black cherry, red currant and plum notes. Soft mouthfeel and easy tannins make it a quaffable wine. Merlot, malbec and a little syrah is added to the mix.

Wine picks

Tenuta Regaleali Nero d’Avola Sicily DOC 2021 ($17). Fresh and fruity, this well-priced red wine has cherry aromas with black berry and cherry flavors and a touch of vanilla. It’s a great wine to sip or to pair with pasta and other simple foods.

Lange Twins Chenin Blanc Clarksburg AVA Merrill Vineyard 2023 ($30-35). This very complete wine features peach and white plum flavors in a delightful package.

Ratti Ochetti Langhe Nebbiolo 2022 ($25-30). Deep intense dried cherry and tar notes in the nose and mouth with a hint of roses. Somewhat tannic but great with bold food.

MoreAboutWine, posted on SouthFloridaReporter.com Republished with permission Tom Marquardt and Patrick Darr have been writing a weekly wine column for more than 30 years.



